A rare whale and her calf have been spotted by researchers off the Illawarra coast this week.
Anthony Crampton from the ORRCA (Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia) Rescue and Research team captured a photo of a Bryde's whale pair swimming south off Bass Point on Tuesday.
Mr Crampton was counting the migration of Humpbacks when he spotted the duo.
"These elusive whales are a small to medium sized baleen whale that can be found year-round swimming throughout the tropical and subtropical waters off Australia," ORRCA posted on social media.
"They eat a variety of different crustaceans, cephalopods and fish.
"On occasion, they have been observed feeding off beach areas on the mid NSW coast that have abundant supplies of fish schooling."
ORRCA said the Bryde's whales capture their food by swimming directly through the school of fish and engulfing all they can.
While these whales are mostly solitary, they can be found travelling in smaller groups of two to four whales however during their breeding season, they gather in larger groups of up to 30 animals.
It's expected the mumma whale will nurse her calf for the next six to 12 months or until it is big and strong enough to hunt and survive on its own.
ORRCA has asked members of the public to alert them of whale sightings like the Brydes, by calling 02 9415 3333.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
