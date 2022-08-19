Illawarra Mercury
ORRCA research team spots special whale off Bass Point near Shellharbour this week

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated August 19 2022 - 10:43pm, first published 10:31pm
Anthony Crampton from the ORRCA (Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia) Rescue and Research team captured a photo of a Bryde's whale pair swimming south off Bass Point on Tuesday. Picture: ORRCA

A rare whale and her calf have been spotted by researchers off the Illawarra coast this week.

