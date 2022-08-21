Shoalies put together statement performance against Tech

The Shoalies have sent a strong message to the rest of the Illawarra Rugby Union competition with a statement blowout of the second seed Tech Waratahs, 68-0.
It was a nail-biting clash the last time the two sides met on Waratah ground, with the Shoalies barely escaping with a 17-12 win.
With both teams in a good position, it was expected this match would follow-suit with a similar feel about it.
While Shoalhaven coach Will Miller said he expected to see a "fired-up" Tech-Tahs team take the field on Saturday, the opposite was to be, as the swagger and poise of the Shoalies was too much from the start.
It didn't take long for the home side to put points on the board with a streaking Steven Brandon gliding through the Tahs line to go over just a few minutes into the match, unfortunately for Tech this was be an indicator of what was to follow.
Just 18 minutes into the match and Shoalhaven found themselves ahead 28-0, taking advantage of every lapse by Tech while flexing the speed and class of their side.
Mark Brandon soon added to the tally, when he found Jett Fraser off a smooth breakaway while tacking on the conversion to boot which saw the lead grow to 35-0.
With 10 minutes to go until halftime Mark was able again to blaze a trail through the porous Tech defense to make it a 42-0 lead.
To add to an already dire first half for Tech, one of their players suffered a bad neck injury just before the half, which required an ambulance to be called in, with the half being called with four minutes to go.
One hoped to see a rejuvenated Tech side in the second half but it wasn't to be as the Shoalies had well and truly taken the wind out of their sails.
Harri Hibbs soon was on the board for his second, followed by Miller and Brandon once again which saw the final score reading 68-0 in what was possibly the best win of the season for the Shoalies.
Mark Brandon walked away with 10 conversions on the day to round out the perfect day for the Shoalies.
The Rugby Park crowd couldn't have asked for a better way to cap off their last game at home for the regular season.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
