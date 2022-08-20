Shamrocks secure finals as Shoalies hammer Tech-Tahs to win minor premiership

Shoalhaven and Shamrocks were the big winners of the penultimate round of the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.
Shoalies secured the minor premiership in fine fashion on Saturday hammering the second-placed Tech-Tahs 68-0, while some 90 odd kilometres down the road at Woonona's Ocean Park, Shamrocks pipped a gallant Kiama 30-26 to guarantee themselves finals footy.
Advertisement
The in-form Avondale also beat Campbelltown 26-19 to hold onto third spot heading into next weekend's last round of the regular season.
Only two points separates the second-placed Tahs (57) and fourth-placed Shamrocks, with Avondale on 56 points.
The big wet this year has reduced this season's competition and seen the finals restructured to two weeks, with the winner of the major semifinal (1 v 4) to play the minor semifinal (2 v 3) victor in the grand final on Saturday, September 10.
Speaking after his team battled hard to down Kiama, Shamrocks coach Paul Ridgeway said beating Tech-Tahs in their final game was important to avoid playing the red-hot Shoalies in the semis.
"Look Avondale and Tech are fantastic teams but Shoalhaven aren't top for no reason, they're a great side," he said.
"Next week will be really important. We are guaranteed a spot in the semis either way but if we win that one, depending on what happens with some of the results today there is a potential chance that we can sneak into third and that changes the dynamic of the semifinal process.
"Shoalhaven are the form team in the competition. They deserve to be on top of the table, and avoiding them for sure would be our goal.
"Tech and Avondale are also quality teams. The last time we played Avondale I thought they were excellent........it's going to be tough whichever team we play in the finals."
Ridgeway conceded his team would have to play much better than they did against Kiama to trouble the top teams.
Kiama started the game the better but couldn't capitalise on some good play from fullback Toroa Rapana and winger Tonga Junior-Tongo and went to the main break 19-12 down.
Shamrocks were first to score in the second half but midway through the second half it was the James Patrick-coached Kiama outfit which led 26-24.
Some ill-discipline though cost the visitors with Shamrocks fullback Ryan Schoupp icing two penalty goals to secure the much-needed win.
Patrick said the hard-fought loss was the story of Kiama's season.
"Look we've more than held our own against these top four teams but unfortunately we haven't been able to beat any of them," he said.
Advertisement
"We were right in this game also and had our chances. It has been one of those seasons for us unfortunately where we've missed opportunities to win more games."
Ridgeway said Kiama were tough to beat.
"That was a tough one. They played really well structured footy. They were physical at the breakdown and played really well," he said.
"We just didn't defend well at times, particularly in our backline where we were just sitting back on our heels and giving them the opportunity to dictate rather than us putting pressure on, and they took the opportunities we gave them on the back of that.
"We are working really hard on trying to get up and take time and space and force issues with an attacking mindset in defence, we didn't see that today.
Advertisement
"We've got some injuries also, with guys rotating week to week, so that is a bit of a challenge for us that we've got to work out, but they are doing their best for us."
In Saturday's other games Bowral beat Camden 25-20 and University hammered Vikings 48-12.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.