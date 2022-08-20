Figtree are heading to their third straight Men's Premier Division grand final after claiming victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
It was far from a perfect performance from the undefeated Kangaroos in a tough and, at times, fiery contest at North Dalton Park, but the reigning premiers did enough to prevail by 6.9 (46) to 4.6 (30).
In the end, it was a cameo from Nick Hay that proved the difference, who booted three goals in the second quarter to give his side the lead for the first time - which they held for the remainder of the match.
"He got off the chain and he kicked the goals, which is what matters. It gets the boys up. He can do nothing for a while, but he'll pop up, so he's dangerous any time of the game - it doesn't matter when it is. It's good having those players," Kangaroos playing-coach Michael Coleman said.
"But in tough games like that, to stand up under pressure was really good, the boys fought well all game. The Dogs are a good side, they've got some great players and work well as a team, so we knew it was going to be tough. To their credit, they didn't stop for all four quarters, and we were lucky to get away with it in the end."
The result continues an incredible run for the Roos, who have proven a dominant force in recent AFL South Coast history.
After losing to the Lions in a tight grand final in 2019, Figtree bounced back to win the premiership in emphatic fashion the following year. The 2021 competition was then cut short by COVID, but the Roos will have the chance to win back-to-back titles on September 4.
However, Saturday's victory came at a cost, with key defender Cam Daly limping off in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.
"He felt a little twinge, so we'll get him to physio and we'll assess it," Coleman said. "Hammies are tough to come back from, but we'll do everything we can to try get him back. He's a good player."
While the Roos will enjoy a week off ahead of the decider, the Bulldogs will face a sudden-death clash with the Tigers, who beat Kiama by 25 points in Saturday's elimination final.
Dogs coach Aidan Leishman praised his players for fighting hard against the Roos, and vowed to come back stronger next week.
"In the first quarter, we had most of the play, but couldn't get it done on the scoreboard. They got on top of the second and third, and in the fourth quarter I asked for another effort, and that's what they gave us. I think we've got Norths next week, so we look forward to a physical contest against them, and hopefully another chance against 'Figgy' in the grand final," he said.
"We've got to tinker a little bit with our midfield, and get our match-ups right. I thought we had a good spread with forward and defence, but it was through the midfield in the second and third where they really won it. We just need to get that right, so we'll work on it at training this week and next, and hopefully we can get them in the grand final."
It was a tough contest from the outset, with the Bulldogs getting early scoreboard pressure through William Neate. The Dogs looked good when moving the ball through the corridor, and they seemed to disrupt the rhythm of their opponents.
There was a goal-scoring drought for the rest of the quarter, as neither side could grab the ascendancy. The Dogs held a slender 1.3 (9) to 0.2 (2) advantage at the first break.
Figtree looked more composed to start the second term, setting up an early major for Hay, but Wollongong responded almost immediately through Sam Price.
The minor premiers needed a spark, and it was Leroy Veerhuis who provided it, weaving his way through traffic before kicking truly from 40 metres out to cut the margin to one point. Hay's second goal then gave the Roos the lead for the first time, with 10 minutes left until halftime.
Soon after, Hay had his third goal, before Mitch Daly also kicked truly from a set shot, as Figtree continued to grab momentum. The Roos held a 5.5 (35) to 2.3 (15) advantage at the main break.
Figtree had some opportunities to put the result beyond doubt early in the third, but they couldn't capitalise.
The stalemate continued for the first half of the quarter, with both sides proving willing in the contest. As the goal-scoring drought continued, tempers began to spill over between the players.
With five minutes left, Figtree's Oliver Burnett kicked truly to finally muster the first major of the third. The Kangaroos led 6.7 (43) to 2.5 (17) heading into the final term.
The Bulldogs needed to start the fourth term well and they did, with Joseph Tegart kicking truly. But the majority of the quarter was a stalemate, with the Dogs struggling to get the ball past the centre square.
With six minutes remaining, Neate snapped over his shoulder to goal. However, it would prove to be the last key moment of the game, as Figtree won by 16 points.
