Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Nurses to vote on new round of strike action in push for more staff

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:28am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In March, more than 1000 people joined a march and rally in Wollongong during a 24-hour nurses strike. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Illawarra nurses will vote on whether to take more strike action on September 1, as they ramp up their push to improve staffing levels at hospitals across the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.