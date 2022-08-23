Illawarra Mercury
UOW's 3D-printed models help teach chemistry to vision-impaired students

Updated August 23 2022 - 4:56am, first published 2:00am
Tactile learning: The University of Wollongong's Associate Professor Aaron Oakley, Karlee Symonds, and Patrick McCosker with the ChemBraile models. Picture: UOW/Paul Jones.

A UOW lecturer has created a set of 3D-printed models of the body's molecules to make sure visually impaired students in his chemistry classes don't miss out on learning the intricacies of molecular biology.

