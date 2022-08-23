UOW's 3D-printed models help teach chemistry to vision-impaired students

A UOW lecturer has created a set of 3D-printed models of the body's molecules to make sure visually impaired students in his chemistry classes don't miss out on learning the intricacies of molecular biology.
Associate Professor Aaron Oakley was inspired to create the models - called ChemBraile - when he discovered one of his students, Karlee Symonds, who has no functional eyesight, would be taking his second-year food chemistry class.
Advertisement
"One of the best ways to understand the molecular biology of the body is to visualise it, which is why we use imagery in our teaching extensively," Prof Oakley said. "Having an idea of the shape and structure of the molecules tells you how it works."
The ChemBraile set of 3D-printed molecules uses tactile features to signify the different components of the molecules.
"In a nutshell," he explained, "molecules have atoms that are joined together with bonds.
"Atom types are coded by texture. Carbon is smooth, oxygen is spiky, nitrogen has ridges, and the smallest ones are hydrogen.
"All the information that would be present in an image, that would help the student to understand the structure of a molecule, is included in the 3D-printed models."
Associate Professor Oakley said this was the first time that he had heard of a lecturer systematically creating physical models to help students.
"It makes education much more accessible," he said.
"I have given the models to the two students in my classes who have vision impairment and both have found them very helpful. My favourite quote was from the student in my second-year class, who said 'I wish I had had these in my first year'."
Ms Symonds, who is in the second year of a Bachelor of Medical and Health Sciences, said the models have helped her to have a greater understanding of the subject.
"As chemistry is such a visual subject, and I have no functional eyesight, it was definitely a challenge at times. Especially when we were in lockdown [in 2021] and studying online," she said.
"I rely extensively on tactile and audible feedback, so the creation of the 3D models helped me immensely to create an image in my head and visualise the structures.
"I loved that I could distinguish between the different atoms based on textures and I am very grateful for Aaron's commitment to making the subject accessible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.