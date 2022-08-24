Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour City Rowing Club to hold event for Dapto sculling legend William "Bill" Beach

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 24 2022 - 4:15am, first published 2:00am
History: Beach's great-great-great grandson Ray Pearson with Club members Magda Peters (left), Kevin Wall, John Da Fonte and Georgina Fonte. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The Shellharbour City Rowing club will be remembering history on Saturday when they hold their inaugural "Bill Beach Head", which is an event honouring William "Bill" Beach, a champion Australian sculler and a Dapto local, who learnt to row on Lake Illawarra in the 19th century when professional sculling was an international sport.

