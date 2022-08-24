St George Illawarra's NRLW coach Jamie Soward has praised his electric winger Teagan Berry for her performance against the Titans in Wollongong over the weekend which saw the winger bag two tries.
Soward was not shocked at her 90 metre dash to score her second on Sunday where it looked like for all money she would be chased down. Berry, who is nicknamed "Flash" by her teammates, showed her electrifying pace against the Gold Coast.
"I thought Flash was going to get run down there for a little bit," he laughed.
"She's just extremely fast and she's up there now as one of the all time leading NRLW try scorers in history and hopefully we can add some more to her tally this weekend," he said.
It was a replica performance from last season for Berry, with the number-two scoring a double against the same opposition in 2021. Berry scored her tries either side of half-time. For the first, she was played in by star five-eighth Taliah Fuimaono and the second saw Berry intercept a pass from Gold Coast halfback Karina Brown to run the length of the field.
This weekend Berry will be up against former Dragons' winger and Shellharbour-local Rikeya Horne when the side travels to CommBank Stadium to take on Parramatta on Sunday.
Horne played at the Dragons from 2018-2020 and Soward said she would be one of the danger players in an Eels side looking to avenge an opening round loss.
"After their round one performance they will be looking to bounce back," he said.
"They came up against the premiers [the Roosters] last week and it was a big occasion for them. [As well as Rikeya] they have got some young halves that are still learning and they will be better for the run last week and they managed to score some points.
"I think if we execute our game plan and stick to our identify we will be fine. This was something we went away from on the weekend and we got burnt for it so we will be looking at that."
The Dragons will be hoping of a repeat of last year's game against the Eels, keeping Parramatta scoreless in a 10-0 win. Halfback Rachael Pearson scored all the points for St George Illawarra on that occasion.
