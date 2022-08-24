A saddened owner Bruce Noble is adamant Count De Rupee's best was still to come, after the Robert and Luke Price-trained gelding died suddenly at trackwork at Kembla Grange on Wednesday.
The now five-year-old was runner-up in the Golden Eagle and won the $1 million The Gong last year and was being aimed at everything from The Everest - the richest race in the world - to The Epsom over 1600m in the spring.
Tommy Berry, who stood down from his engagements at Randwick Kensington, was unharmed after realising something was wrong in the final furlong of his work and jumping off.
Count De Rupee was taken to Camden for an autopsy to determine a cause death, collapsing just after the Kembla Grange winning post.
"It is a very sad, lonely day," Noble, who with brother Ken owns an 85 per cent share in the horse.
"We came down to trackwork for a look and you could see at the 250m mark something was wrong, he was at the back of the field, swishing his tail around.
"I think he was just going on adrenaline in the end, it might be a coincidence, but he made it past the finish line.
"Tommy was shattered, but he realised something was obviously very wrong and thankfully he was ok."
Noble described the The Gong win, on his home track, as "the best racing day I've ever had".
However, he was adamant Count De Rupee was ready to claim a big Group race before Wednesday's incident.
"He was a hell of a horse," Noble said. "And I have no doubt his best was yet to come.
"We always wanted to keep his options open in the spring, The Everest was there, but there were a number of big races he could have won in the spring.
"These horses are very hard to find, not only was he a great racehorse, but just a nice horse to have around the stable."
It comes after Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker's Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Think It Over suffered a career-threatening tendon injury, having been set for a Cox Plate campaign in the spring.
Count De Rupee had amassed $2,634,730 in prizemoney including bonuses, winning seven race and eight placings from 21 starts.
"To win like that on your home track in a big race and the way Brock (Ryan) came across from the wide draw, it was a perfect day."
Noble is hoping stablemate Jamaea can deliver a big Group win as a tribute to Count De Rupee.
Jamaea was flying late to finish third behind Count De Rupee in the Group 2 Victory Stakes at Eagle Farm in April.
And the four-year-old mare, who could attack the Golden Eagle this year, was again flashing late for second first-up in the Toy Show Quality at Randwick last Saturday.
The stable posted a tribute, as the family and connections gathered at the Kembla Grange stables to mourn their loss.
"We are beyond devastated on the loss of our star boy this morning he was not only a star on the track but also off it with his beautiful kind nature," the stable posted on Facebook.
"Our thoughts and condolences to his owners and all our staff for all their care, love and dedication to our Jimmy. RIP beautiful boy, we will miss you dearly."
