Jayden Sullivan will get a chance to press his claims to be the Dragons' long-term no. 9 after being named at hooker for Sunday's clash with the Tigers.
The unavailability of Andrew McCullough and Moses Mbye opened the door for coach Anthony Griffin to name Sullivan in the starting side on Tuesday afternoon.
It's a move that many St George Illawarra fans have been calling for all season, with the homegrown talent restricted to just seven appearances in 2022, with Griffin opting to go with the experience of McCullough from dummy half.
Sullivan impressed off the bench in Sunday's 46-26 win over the Titans in Wollongong, playing 68 minutes after McCullough limped off early due to injury. The 20-year-old finished with a try and three tackle breaks, and made 22 tackles during an impressive performance.
As speculation continues to mount about McCullough's future, Sullivan will have a great opportunity to impress against the Tigers at CommBank Stadium.
The move is part of a host of changes for St George Illawarra, with Francis and Michael Molo joining Moses and McCullough on the sidelines.
Sullivan's good mate Tyrell Sloan has been recalled to the interchange, alongside Jaiden Hunt and Jackson Ford, while Josh Coric, Jack Gosiewski, Poasa Faamausili, Jonathon Reuben and Josh Kerr have been named as reserves.
Jack Bird shifts into the centres to replace Mbye, with Jack de Belin taking his spot at lock. Veteran Aaron Woods moves into the starting line-up.
The Dragons NRLW squad was also announced on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their round two clash with the Eels at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.
Elsie Albert has been named to return from a syndesmosis concern which ruled her out of St George Illawarra's season opener. Albert will line-up at prop, with captain Kezie Apps switching to the second row, while Talei Holmes moves back to the bench.
The Red V will be aiming to build on their impressive first-up 26-12 victory over the Titans on the weekend.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
