Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss who are the frontrunners to win this year's Group Seven rugby league premiership.
Advertisement
BARTLETT: So, Jordan. Finals time is well and truly upon us in the Illawarra. Numerous local competitions are gearing up to crown their premier in 2022 - including in Group Seven.
With just one week remaining until finals get under way, who do you think are in the box seat to contend for the major prize? And is there anyone who can cause some huge headaches late in the campaign?
WARREN: It is certainly crunch time in Group Seven, Josh. Gerringong put themselves in the box seat for the minor premiership with a convincing 54-16 win over Albion Park-Oak Flats on the weekend and I would have to say that the Lions appear to have one hand on the trophy.
Coach Scott Stewart has some experienced heads at his disposal like star halfback Rixon Russell and captain Nathan Ford. Then they have exciting youngsters like Jake Taylor and Alexander Weir that have been around the block for a while now. The Lions will take-on Berry, who are languishing down the bottom of the ladder, in the final round of the season on Saturday at home. Stewart has said he does not expect Berry to just lie down and hand them the title.
Over the Lions shoulder however is Warilla-Lake South who have proven that on their day they are more than capable of beating the Lions. Then you have Jamberoo and Stingrays of Shellharbour not too far behind. Even if the Lions do win the minor premiership this weekend, it's certainly one of the tightest finals series in recent memory, with any team able to beat one another on their day.
What do you reckon Josh, a should the Lions be considered favourites to not only finish first-past-the-post, but also win the Grand Final on the last Saturday in September?
BARTLETT: The Lions have definitely done the hard yards so far this season, and deserve to stake their claim for the premiership double.
Gerringong lead the competition in 2022 and are now within striking distance of that minor premiership. Russell and Ford have done a great job steering the ship, while Jake Taylor continues to be a presence up front, and the likes of Hamish Holland are damaging in the backline.
Because it feels like a lifetime ago now, I think people may forget that Gerringong are the reigning champions. Stewart's men won the title way back in October 2020, when they outlasted their rivals the Gorillas 20-6. Last year's season, of course, was a write-off due to COVID, so the Lions will be as hungry as ever to defend their crown. On the flip side, you could argue the Gorillas will be equally hungry to atone for that 2020 grand final defeat.
Jordan, you mentioned Jamberoo and the Stingrays of Shellharbour as potential contenders for the title. What is it about these sides that you think makes them dark horses in 2022?
WARREN: Both of these sides have players that can produce quality on their given day. The Superoos are playing some quality football currently, led by the Asquith trio Luke, James and Mark. Captain-coach Jono Dallas is their go-to man for their creativity.
Jamberoo are also on a five-game unbeaten run, with the side scoring plenty of points along the way. Their last loss came at the hands of the other dark horse, the Stingrays. The former whipping-boys of the competition have been playing some brilliant rugby league this season, highlighted by their 30-18 win over the Gorillas last month.
Every team can beat one-another in the top four. Gerringong have beaten Jamberoo, Warilla and the Stingrays. Warilla have beaten Gerringong, Stingrays and Jamberoo. The Superoos have beaten Stingrays and Warilla and the Stingrays have beaten Gerringong, Warilla and Jamberoo. It's a merry-go-round of results and anyone can win against each other.
Josh, putting your neck out slightly, who makes the grand final and why?
Advertisement
BARTLETT: It's hard to go past the Lions grabbing that first place in the decider. They've probably been the most consistent this year, and their side boasts a good mix of youth and experience. As for who they will face? That's a tricky one.
Warilla have a recent history of getting up for big games, but I actually have a feeling that Jamberoo will make the big dance. Otherwise, don't forget the Stingrays - they've proven to be a thorn in opposition's sides this year.
How about you mate? Who are you backing to play in the Group Seven grand final?
WARREN: I am going to agree with you with the Lions. I think despite some hiccups along the way, they are the best side on their best day against the other three sides. As for who makes it with them, I will go with the Gorillas. Troy Grant's boys have proven that they are good enough to be there come season's end and I think in the semi-finals, the current top two sides will be just too good.
While we are talking league, Josh, what have you made of the Illawarra Rugby League this season? The usual suspects have been up the top again but Wests caused an upset over minor premiers Thirroul over the weekend to book a spot in the grand final at WIN Stadium on September 4.
Were you shocked by that result over the weekend Josh? Who do you think will join Wests in the big dance, Thirroul or Collegians?
Advertisement
BARTLETT: I was very impressed by the Devils' win on the weekend. The Butchers went into that game as favourites, but Wests showed their attacking muscle in the ambush victory.
Considering it was just Thirroul's second defeat in 2022, I'm expecting them to turn up with a head of steam when they take on Collies in this week's preliminary final. The Dogs have been really good this year, and deserved their spot in the prelim after beating De La Salle in the minor semi, but I think it's going to be a tough ask for them to back up and beat the Butchers.
So I'm staking my claim that it's going to be a replay of the major semi on September 4, with Wests again taking on Thirroul. Though I have no idea who will get the choccies. How about you?
WARREN: I think that defeat to Wests on the weekend will drive the Butchers to go and win their next two game and secure the title.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.