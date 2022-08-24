Illawarra Mercury
Count de Rupee: A life in pictures

Updated August 24 2022 - 1:47am, first published 12:31am
Count De Rupee, with trainer Luke Price. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Count De Rupee, winner of more than $2.5m prizemoney, has unexpectedly died - leaving a gaping hole in the local horse-racing community

