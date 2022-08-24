Count de Rupee: A life in pictures

Count De Rupee, winner of more than $2.5m prizemoney, has unexpectedly died - leaving a gaping hole in the local horse-racing community
Count De Rupee won seven races from 21 starts - and picked up eight minor placings - including his wildly well-received victory in The Gong last spring.
He also won the Group 2 Victory Stakes and was a narrow second to I'm Thunderstruck in the Golden Eagle.
