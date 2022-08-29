Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama man wins $919k on Lotto

Updated August 29 2022 - 12:50am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied.

A Kiama man will find his bank account bolstered to the tune of over $919,000 after taking out a division one prize in Saturday's Lotto draw.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.