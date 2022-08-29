A Kiama man will find his bank account bolstered to the tune of over $919,000 after taking out a division one prize in Saturday's Lotto draw.
The man held one of six division one-winning entries, which held a prize of $919,703.64 each.
He said his big win still hadn't sunk in.
"I've been keeping the ticket safe. Even when I go to the toilet, it goes with me," the man said.
"I was just walking past the newsagency on Saturday and thought, 'stuff it', and I got this ticket."
The man said he would continue working because "you've got to do something".
"But maybe I won't be working as much as before," he said.
The man planned to spend some money on his house, but said he wanted to have "a good think" about where the rest of his prize would go.
The winning entry was purchased at Kiama Fair Newsagency in Terralong Street.
"This is our second division one win during the 23 years we've been here," owner Mark Gladman said.
"The last one was in 2013 when a $15 million Oz Lotto prize was won by a local."
