All the pictures from the first Southern Stars performances since 2019

3000 students took to the stage on Friday for the first two performances of this year's Southern Stars.
Students from more than 100 public schools from the Illawarra, Southern Sydney, Shoalhaven, South Coast, Southern Highlands and Greater NSW have been learning the songs and dances for the show over the past few months.
Executive Producer and Corrimal High School Principal School Principal, Paul Roger said this year has set a record for the number of students and schools involved.
"To say that we, the schools, the teachers, and our student performers are excited about this show, would be an understatement," said Mr Roger.
It's the Southern Stars 20th anniversary of its inception.
