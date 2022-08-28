Proud Wiradjuri woman and single mother Amy Livermore has been through more than most at age 26.
But the domestic violence survivor and fierce women's rights advocate has turned her pain into purpose in more ways than one.
She recalls enduring physical abuse to the point of suffering a bulging disc in her back, as well as insidious coercive control.
"It got to the point where I ended up in hospital, but I experienced domestic abuse psychologically as well," the University of Wollongong (UOW) student said. "It was a long journey."
Amy said when she finally gained the courage to leave, she started a long healing process involving therapy, sticking close to her support systems and removing herself from social media.
But it was through sharing her story on Facebook that ignited her advocacy.
"I got to the point where I wanted to put part of my story out there," Ms Livermore said. "I made a little post about being a single mother and my experience with domestic violence.
"The response was overwhelming and so many reached out relating to my story."
Now the viral TikTok star who creates content under the moniker Bogan Barbie shares openly about domestic violence and mental illness and has built a strong online community of more than 70,000.
"It's very empowering my TikTok has reached so many people," she said. "I'm always going to use my voice to stand up with other survivors.
"But I'm also using my voice for my daughter. She's my main person and I'm always going to teach her that her body is hers and be open about what constitutes abuse."
Her experience also motivated her to study social sciences majoring in criminology, as she wants to see a change in the systems that "failed" her.
"The life I've lived through the justice system as a child survivor of domestic violence and also living through it as a mother protecting my child from it ... makes you realise how many gaps are in the system," she said.
"I want to be able to help change this."
UOW's inaugural Respect Week begins Monday, August 29, and Ms Livermore will take the stage as a panellist as a speaker on the theme of breaking the barrier.
The week will use panel discussions, activities and workshops for staff and students centring around the themes of cultural respect, sexual harassment and assault, equity, diversity and inclusion.
One in three women has experienced physical or sexual violence perpetrated by a man they know according to data from Australia's National Research Organisation for Women's Safety.
Ms Livermore plans to discuss figures like these and highlight how abuse isn't just physical.
"It can be financial, sexual and very calculated," she said. "It could be controlling what you wear, controlling who you can hang out with, questioning where you're going and putting a tracker on your phone.
"Respect Week is so important because we need to start breaking the cycle. We've got to cut the cord somewhere and say 'enough is enough.'"
UOW's Safe and Respectful Communities (SARC) collaborated with the university's leadership team to create the event with the aim of changing attitudes and promote a respectful community.
UOW Respect Week is open to university staff and students. Registration details are available via: https://www.uow.edu.au/student/uow-respect-week/
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
