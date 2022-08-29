Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Women allowed': Wollongong winter swimming Floating Flamingoes club bucks the trend

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
August 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Floating Flamingoes had their final meet of their inaugural winter season on Sunday August 28 at Wollongong Continental Pool. Picture by Mark Newsham

A Wollongong swimming club born from a need for equality has hung up their goggles for their inaugural season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.