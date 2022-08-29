A Wollongong swimming club born from a need for equality has hung up their goggles for their inaugural season.
The Floating Flamingoes welcomes both women and men, after founding members discovered nearly all Illawarra winter swim clubs were for men only.
In their first year interest swelled tremendously, with organisers needing to cap member numbers to 131 to be able to manage it all.
Founding committee member Rachel Foster said they initially thought they may get 30 people but were overwhelmed with how many - women especially - wanted to join their inclusive winter swimming club.
"There's something so invigorating about swimming in the cold ocean, it makes you feel amazing, it's the best way to start the day," she said.
"We have people of all ages and abilities, family groups, friends, married couples and people who've come along on their own and made a whole lot of new friends.
"You have some really amazing competitive swimmers alongside some competitive swimmers who retired long ago and then there are the plodders like me who are just happy to make it to the end of the pool."
A couple of friends dared each other to swim every day during the lockdown of 2021 and continued to do so into this year with more and more friends tagging along.
But with the Wollongong Whales only accepting new membership from those with male chromosomes (the norm in NSW), one of those daily swimmers Kate Jennett took matters into her own hands and began the Flamingoes. Though the Mercury was assured there was no fierce rivalry between clubs.
For 12 weeks beginning on May 15, dozens of people (mainly females but some men too) would gather at either rock-pools or Wollongong's Continental Pool - freezing at first but leaving on an energised high.
"It's taught us to get going outside of your comfort zone and makes you feel great," Ms Foster said.
"It's more than the swimming, it's about how you feel afterwards."
Ms Foster said while races are part of their winter meet-ups, in swimming circles it's participation during the colder months that count - with eight members turning up to 100 per cent of Flamingoes meets in the club's first year.
"The main ethos of the club is about good vibes, it's about being healthy, doing something for yourself that challenges your and makes you feel awesome."
Find them on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/FFWSC
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
