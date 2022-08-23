Stanwell Park's CWA provides a voice for women, children for decades

Stanwell Park's Country Women's Association celebrated their 75th birthday on Tuesday, as the Australian organisation celebrates 100 years since inception.
The "CWA" is often thought of as a relic of the past, but the community organisation is alive and well, and still advocating for the voices of women and children.
The CWA grew out of the "need for country women to have better services and a unified voice in a male-dominated rural society", according to the State Library of NSW, which called it the largest women's organisation in the country.
"In country towns across Australia, they set up baby health centres, women's rest rooms, and raised funds for bush nurses, maternity wards, local hospitals and schools," the library states.
The northern Illawarra hall was constructed for the CWA out of a need for a baby health clinic, which stayed in existence for quite some time.
"I remember taking my kids there," said president Carol Pugh, who is a second generation volunteer as her mother-in-law was a long-time member since 1952.
She said their oldest members are aged in their 80s and the youngest in their 50s, but they always welcomed young blood and new ideas.
There have been active branches in the Illawarra since the Wollongong branch was established in 1933 - a Rest Centre in Burelli Street which opened in 1938 as a haven for local women and their children.
There are currently branches also in Albion Park, Keiraville, Dapto, Port Kembla, Marshall Mount, Jamberoo, Kiama and Berry.
Historical photos and anecdotes currently adorn the Bonacina Walkway - between the Wollongong Library and Centrelink building - capturing a glimpse of the achievements and contributions of the Illawarra's CWA.
Onlookers are able to scan QR codes along Bonacina Walkway to learn more about the history.
"Their work through lobbying, fundraising and providing community support to disadvantaged community members as well as babies and mothers did so much good," Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said when the walkway exhibition opened in May.
"This particular exhibition is an interesting one that provides a unique insight into another aspect of our city's local history."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
