Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

WIN Television celebrates an unbeaten 60

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated September 4 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The newsreaders (from left) Phil Diamond, Bruce Pulford, Mary Papakosmos, Susie Elelman, Geoff Phillips and John Schindler. Supplied picture

Newsreaders across the generations reunited when WIN Television staff celebrated 60 years of broadcasting over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.