WIN Television celebrates an unbeaten 60

Newsreaders across the generations reunited when WIN Television staff celebrated 60 years of broadcasting over the weekend.
The faces we've welcomed into our homes for decade after decade caught up in real life at the Fraternity Club.
Advertisement
The regular catch-up at the Coniston Hotel, otherwise known as Studio 3 by WIN workers, has suffered during the pandemic so the company's 60th anniversary was a special one.
"We probably haven't had a proper get-together since our 50th anniversary," Jeremy Lasek said.
And while the newsreaders are the public face of the business, Mr Lasek said, all departments were represented on Saturday.
"There was make-up, floor crew, directors, engineers - everyone, but getting the news anchors together is quite an achievement.
"We had staff who were there in the changeover from black and white to colour TV and those who helped produce many hours of live television, including tonight shows with Malcolm T Elliott and John Tingle, massively successful telethons, Miss Suntastic competitions, children's shows, cooking shows with Bernard King and Joe the Gadget Man to name just a few."
As you'd expect, the good ol' days were fondly remembered at the reunion.
"It's hard to think of days when there was no remote and people actually had to get up to change the channel," Mr Lasek said.
But the adopt and evolve mentality is as strong as ever. In 1975 television went from black and white to colour overnight. Now the film to tape to digital evolution is just a sign of the times.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.