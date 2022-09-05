Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong childcare centre staff will walk off the job for better pay and recognition

By Louise Negline
Updated September 5 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 4:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On National Early Educator's Appreciation Day staff at childcare centres in the Illawarra will go on strike. Boombalee Kidz general manager Kathy Patrick said parents were supportive of the action. Picture by Adam McLean

Hundreds of Illawarra families will be without childcare on Wednesday as workers walk off the job over pay and conditions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.