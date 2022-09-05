Hundreds of Illawarra families will be without childcare on Wednesday as workers walk off the job over pay and conditions.
Wednesday is National Early Educator's Appreciation Day, but workers say they're exhausted, underpaid and going on strike.
General Manager of Boombalee Kidz in Wollongong, Kathy Patrick said parents of 33 kids enrolled on Wednesday, support the strike action.
"We gave parents advance warning about why we were taking a stand for our profession and all parents have been really supportive," Ms Patrick said.
"The feedback has been fantastic from parents. On Appreciation Day we usually receive gifts and cards for our work, this year parents are backing our decision to strike.
"It's such an enjoyable and rewarding career and you have to have a passion for it. That passion only lasts so long when you're trying to keep up with the cost of living and mortgages on $24 and hour.
Ms Patrick said three staff had left the centre to pursue job opportunities with better pay. "We have jobs available, but can't fill the positions," she said.
Hundreds of childcare centres across NSW will be shut on Wednesday as members of the United Workers' Union, which represents early childhood educators walk out.
"We do this job because we love it and it helps out families and the community, but it gets exhausting. There's a massive amount of admin work apart from day-to-day childcare services," Ms Patrick said.
"Staff are tired of just being seen as a babysitter. We are providing education in the most important years of a child's learning."
One staff member, who does not want to be identified, left Boombalez kidz to work as dog trainer.
The 22-year-old said, early child care work was her passion and she took a traineeship after leaving school to enter the profession.
"It's an amazing job. The kids and the families are fantastic. At the end of the day, the cost of living and pay didn't add up. It's been the hardest decision for me to leave, the staff are like my family.
"I could do this job for the rest of my life if the pay was right, but the wage doesn't meet the cost of basic living needs."
Working Mum, Emily Triggs' two kids attend Boombalee Kidz early childhood centre in Wollongong.
Mrs Trigg's said she supports the closure of the child care centre on Wednesday.
"Finding alternative care for the kids, is a small sacrifice for the important work the child care workers do," Mrs Trigg said.
"The staff do such a great job, they deserve to be paid better.
Mrs Trigg said she would be happy to pay higher fees to keep good staff onboard.
"One of my children has an egg allergy, and the staff at Boombalee Kidz are trusted with life-saving care for him.
"My other son had delayed speech, and it wouldn't have been picked up if it wasn't for the staff at the centre."
Boombalee staff plan to join thousands of early child care workers at a rally in Sydney on Wednesday.
