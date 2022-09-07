It was an emotional day for staff, students and families as Corrimal High School officially opened its new industrial arts and technology building.
The $8 million rebuild took four years to complete and includes two trade training centres for Vocational Education and Training, a metal workshop, two timber workshops, and two dedicated Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) learning spaces.
The original building went up in a blaze of fire on November 24, 2018.
Head teacher of Industrial Arts Craig Mulder said it was an incomprehensible loss.
"After the fire, the faculty bonded together, tighter than we ever had before," he said.
"We had nothing left but each other."
"We lived out of five demountables and started to restock our supplies.
"The new building represents a journey of despair and hopelessness towards a positive future.
"It's a symbol of the quality public education provides.
"Teaching is not an easy job at the best of times.
"Teaching under these circumstances, has taken its toll on all of us.
"My staff kept turning up everyday, tackling the next job, solving the next problem, always moving forward and doing the best for their kids.
"Just like the phoenix, we have risen triumphantly from the ashes."
Josef Papac, a former Corrimal High student, was commissioned to create a wood carving to represent the Greek mythological bird.
It now adorns the entry of the new building.
"Fifty-one years after leaving school in 1969, I got a phone call from Paul Rogers to create a wood carving for the new building," Mr Papac said.
"It took almost 12 months to complete or 1040 hours of labour."
School principal Paul Roger, who said the building serves as a beacon of hope and resilience, was thinking of the families and community in Bruxton after Tuesday night's fatal crash.
"It's a horrible tragedy for any community, to have to endure the loss of young lives and the loss of their potential," he said.
"My heart goes out to the whole community.
"As a school we know the impact of the devastating fire here, but buildings can be replaced and we are grateful for that."
