One Berry man has acquired one of the rarest tractors in Australia, but how and why did he do it?
Contractor Anthony Warr purchased the incredibly limited Black Case IH AFS Connect Optum from Nowra business 'Truck and Tractor' after he saw the coloured machinery on YouTube.
It was love at first sight for Mr Warr who knew he needed it - the problem was, there were none in Australia.
"I sat down with sales from Truck and Tractor and pretty much told them I was really interested in a tractor that colour," Mr Warr said.
"I didn't realise at the time there were none in Australia."
Now, 18 months after putting in the initial order, the rare black IH Optum Tractor is at Mr Warr's doorstep.
But what makes the tractor so rare? Simply put - the colour.
The black tractor was floating around in other countries, however in an extremely limited supply.
General Manager at Truck and Tractor Bomaderry, Daniel Arthur said tractor companies will always stick to their branded colours.
"They (the brands) stick to the colours they're known for, so to have a black tractor is essentially unheard of," he said.
"It was limited overseas but when he (Anthony Warr) said he wanted one, we did what we could do to get it to him."
The black treasure is now on Australian shores, being one of, if not the only black tractor in the country, according to Truck and Tractor.
Mr Arthur said Mr Warr has been a regular customer at Truck and Tractor since he started his business in 2011.
"He loves his machinery and knew he wanted this rare black tractor as soon as he saw it," he said.
Attendees to the recent Berry Small Farm Field Day were lucky enough to have seen the machinery, as it was on display at Truck and Tractor's stall.
However, this will be the only field day where the tractor will be on display, as it will be delivered to Mr Warr in the coming days, with the chances of another Black IH Optum Tractor coming to Australia again being extremely slim.
"That was probably the only field day attendees will see it at, at least in Australia," Mr Arthur said.
In terms of how the lucky owner feels in acquiring such a rare piece of machinery, he feels just that - lucky.
"I didn't think it was going to draw as much attention as it did," Mr Warr said.
"I just thought, that's a cool tractor and then went about getting it."
The Black AFS Connect Optum features technology and connectivity previously only available on larger and higher horsepower Case IH machines which, along with a new cab and interior, enhances the tractor's operation, comfort and efficiency.
Mr Arthur said it wasn't often they sold a tractor as big as an Optum in their local market, and he and his staff have been proud to be associated with such a unique purchase.
"It's one of only a handful around the world."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
