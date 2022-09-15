Remy Gardner continues to forge his own impressive motorcycle racing path, with the son of Wollongong legend Wayne securing his first Superbike World Championship contract.
WorldSBK announced on Thursday night that the reigning Moto2 world champion will join GYTR GRT Yamaha for the 2023 championship season.
The 24-year-old has been competing for Tech 3 KTM RC16 in his debut MotoGP World Championship in 2022, but will make the switch to superbikes next year.
"We are delighted to welcome Remy to our team. He fits perfectly with our program and is a top rider who has proven his abilities as a world champion in the Grand Prix paddock," Yamaha team manager Flippo Conti told the WorldSBK website.
"We strongly believe he will be a great asset for Yamaha and the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team."
Gardner's father Wayne created history in 1987 when he became the first Australian to win the 500cc Motorcycle World Championship.
Gardner seemed destined to follow in his dad's footsteps, making his Moto3 World Championship debut in 2014. He moved to the Moto2 European Championship two years later, scoring points on his debut.
He continued to show great promise in the next years before mustering four podiums and a career-first win in to finish sixth overall in a superb 2020 campaign. In 2021, Gardner took another huge step forward, as he claimed the Moto2 World Championship.
Gardner moved up to MotoGP this year and has shown plenty of promise, managing four-points scoring finishes so far.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.