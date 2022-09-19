Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Robert Servine steps into general manger role at Green Connect

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 19 2022 - 10:53am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Servine has stepped into the role of general manager at Green Connect. Picture by Robert Peet

For Robert Servine, taking on the role of general manager at Green Connect is a full circle moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.