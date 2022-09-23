"Then it's up to 'Heino', 'Durbo' or myself to make sure that plan is executed," he said. "The lack of radio makes that job more important; but with this group it is pretty clear what we need to do. I don't really think there is going to be a need to have that much direction on the road. Everyone knows the job they need to do. We're not going to need to have to have discussion. Everyone knows how they will have to interact."