Jynaya Dos Santos ready to impress in Young Matildas call-up

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 26 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:45am
Shellharbour teenager Jynaya Dos Santos. Picture by Robert Peet

Jynaya Dos Santos has put herself in the frame for her second FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup after receiving a call-up to the latest Young Matildas camp.

