Jynaya Dos Santos ready to impress in Young Matildas call-up

Jynaya Dos Santos has put herself in the frame for her second FIFA Under 20s Women's World Cup after receiving a call-up to the latest Young Matildas camp.
The Shellharbour teenager - who recently signed her first A-League Women's contract with Sydney FC - was among 31 players picked by head coach Leah Blayney to attend a six-day training camp, which kicked off in Blacktown on Sunday.
A contingent of the group - including Dos Santos - represented Australia at this year's Under 20s Women's World Cup in Costa Rica last month. Planning now begins for the next comp in 2024.
"Being our first camp of this cycle, we're bringing together some of the players we have identified in various spaces over the last 12 to 18 months," Blayney said.
"The performances of the players at last month's Under 20s Women's World Cup demonstrated just how much talent there is in Australian women's football, and I can't wait to start harnessing the next cohort."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
