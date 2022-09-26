Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth celebrates first pro and Asian Tour win

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
September 26 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth claimed his first professional win and maiden Asian Tour title in the USD $700,000 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship.

Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth is living the dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.