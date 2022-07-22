Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth is the first to admit Christmas came early for him when he qualified for the controversial LIV Invitational series.
Smyth became a millionaire after just one week playing in the Greg Norman-fronted series.
The 27-year-old, who has been battling to make a living mainly on the Asian tour, did well at the inaugural series event at St Albans, north of London.
Smyth followed on from his previous weekend's breakthrough in the Asian Tour's International Series event - also in England and similarly funded by Saudi money - by leaving the Centurion Club with combined winnings of $US741,000 ($A1.1m) in just seven days.
Smyth, who has been a professional for five years, effectively more than doubled his career earnings in the space of seven days.
Before his second placed in the International Series event which finished the previous Sunday, Smyth had won $US32,000 all season on the Asian tour.
"It is very very good. There's a lot happening in my life at the moment. It's really good," Smyth told the Mercury.
"I've been playing quite nicely, qualified for these LIV events which is like a big Christmas present."
But Smyth, who spoke to the Mercury earlier this week from his "second home" Chicago, said he couldn't help but be inspired by the feats of fellow Australian Cameron Smith.
The "very cashed-up bogan from Queensland" came from five shots down to win the 150th edition of the British Open.
His instantly famous one-shot victory to secure the Claret Jug netted Smith another $3.66 million, adding to what was already - by a long way - his most successful season to date.
"Whenever an Australian wins at any level around the world there is this kind of deeper, mutual respect for one another.
"We all understand how much goes into a win, let alone a major, so it is very inspiring," Smyth said.
"I never played alongside Cam much in the same field, he is a bit older than what I am but I have met him a few times and he is a very nice dude and I'm just very, very happy for him.
"It is very cool when a countryman wins."
Ranked 395 in the world, Smyth's breakthrough victory came at the 2017 Northern Territory PGA.
But Smyth, who lives in Chicago with girlfriend Alisa Bloom, feels well placed to improve his rankings and challenge for tournament wins.
"I've been playing quite nicely. It has been a lot of fun mixing it with some of the best players in the world," he said.
"I get to see where my game is. I felt like I haven't played my good golf against them yet.
"I haven't performed how I would have liked the first two events but next week I have another chance and hopefully I can do well.
"I've worked hard on my game, all aspects of my game my entire life as a golfer.
"I guess I just happened to play well at the right time and it got me in a bunch of these big LIV events.
"But if you look at my track record, the last six-to-eight months before COVID and once we restarted after COVID, I've been very consistent.
"I thought it was just a matter of time before I think had a result like I did in England."
Smyth added he was looking forward to coming home to Australia to play in the Australian Open.
"I'm really appreciative of all the messages I'm getting from people in the Illawarra," he said.
"I'm really appreciative of all the support. It keeps me super motivated and I'm happy to receive all the praise that I have so far. It has been very good.
"Chicago is like a second home, Sydney is a second home but home for me is still the Illawarra.
"Hopefully one day I can retire in some sort of beach pad on Shellharbour beach."
While Smyth is looking to return home, Wollongong-born Jordan Zunic is looking at heading to Europe later this month or early next to play some challenge tour events.
"Obviously I haven't been overseas because of the pandemic. Now that the travel restrictions have been lifted I'm looking to do that and prep for our next season here which starts in October," Zunic said.
"I had a solid season last season, some really good finishes, some close calls with getting a win but overall one of the most consistent seasons I've ever had. I was pretty happy with that."
The 30-year-old said he had been working hard on his game with Anne Triggs.
"I've got my swing in a really good spot actually, probably the best I've swung it in a long time technically," Zunic said.
"So I'm feeling really good and confident for when I get to play another event again.
"I'm just training between now and then. I've been doing a lot of work with my strength conditioning coach, and getting my body fit and healthy to handle the travel and playing each week.
'I'm pretty excited to get on the road again, that's for sure."
Zunic, who has five professional tournament wins to his name and is ranked 534th in the world, has also been inspired by the feats of British Open champion Smith.
"I was watching most rounds in the evenings and to see him win and do what he did was unreal and very inspiring that is for sure,'' he said.
"I think it is a really good thing for golf here in Australia and I really enjoyed watching him play that well.
"I'm just focusing on playing on the challenge tour and obviously down here in Australia for the time being.
"Things are going well and I have enjoyed some time off with my wife Olivia.
"I've enjoyed the opportunity to spend some time at home with the family.
"Normally I'm away playing for most of the year, so there were some positives during the pandemic.
"As much as I was missing travelling and playing, it was nice to be home with my wife and spend some quality time together. But the itch to play has returned.
''I've recharged the batteries and am looking forward heading over to Europe and performing well in those challenge tour events."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
