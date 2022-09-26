Illawarra Mercury
Work on Jamberoo Mountain Rd expected to start in November

By Newsroom
Updated September 27 2022 - 12:15am, first published September 26 2022 - 11:00pm
Work is expected to start on Jamberoo Mountain Road which suffered extensive damage during severe weather earlier this year. Pictures from file.

After Jamberoo Mountain Road's lengthy closure due to landslips and numerous tree falls earlier this year, Kiama Council has confirmed work is expected to start on reopening the road in November.

