Work on Jamberoo Mountain Rd expected to start in November

After Jamberoo Mountain Road's lengthy closure due to landslips and numerous tree falls earlier this year, Kiama Council has confirmed work is expected to start on reopening the road in November.
The council was forced to close the road after the 300mm-plus drenching of the last few days ended in extensive damage to the tarmac, particularly between The Abbey and Misty's Lane.
On Monday, the council announced it has submitted its proposed repairs to the NSW Government to be approved.
Director Engineering and Works Mike Dowd said once it was signed off, a detailed design could be completed.
"I expect we'll be able to call for construction tenders by the end of October, and for work to start by November," Mr Dowd said.
"If we can secure the resources we need, such as equipment and crews, and have good weather, we might be able to have the road open in time for Christmas."
Mr Dowd thanked the community and business owners impacted by the lengthy closure.
"Having Jamberoo Mountain Road closed is a major inconvenience for many people, and I can assure them we have been wasting no time working on this project," he said.
"As with the last repairs, it is important to spend time getting the investigations done and design right, otherwise we'll be literally back at the drawing board if the repairs fail."
The council has also sought to reclassify the road from a regional road, managed by council, to a state road, managed by Transport for NSW.
Jamberoo Mountain Road remains closed to all through traffic.
