When Australian band George burst onto the scene 20 years ago with their debut studio album Polyserena, little did they know they were about to rewrite the record books.
George, consisting of powerhouse siblings Katie and Tyrone Noonan, became only the 10th Australian band to debut at the top of the charts. The album achieved gold record status in just 10 days and by the end of 2002, had gone double platinum and made stars of the Brisbane-based singer-songwriters.
It included such hits as Run, Bastard Sons, Breaking it Slowly and Special Ones.
To mark the 20th anniversary of the album's release, Katie Noonan, Tyrone Noonan and their band have embarked on a tour which will see them play at Anita's Theatre, Thirroul, tonight. Doors open at 6.30pm, with the main act from 8.30pm. Tickets here
Friday, October 7 - Polyserena 20th Anniversary Tour, Katie Noonan, Tyrone Noonan & Band, supported by Clio Renner. Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Saturday, October 8 - Harts Play Hendrix, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Thursday, October 13 - Richard Clapton, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Friday, October 14 - The Umbilical Brothers, The Distraction: An Encore, Illawarra Performing Arts Centre. Tickets $49.90-$54.90. Bookings, Click here.
Friday, October 14 - Bee Gees Show, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Saturday, October 15 - Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole: 'The Great Country Songbook Volume III' Tour, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Saturday, October 15 - Abbalanche, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Saturday, October 15 - The World's Greatest Freakshow, Heritage Hotel, Bulli.
Sunday, October 16, Harry Manx, Heritage Hotel, Bulli.
Saturday, October 22 - Desperado - The Eagles Show, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Sunday, October 23 - Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey Into the Gap Australian Tour, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Sunday, October 23 - The Animals, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Sunday, October 23 - Swamp Stompers, Heritage Hotel, Bulli.
Thursday, October 27 - The Official Blues Brothers Review, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Friday, October 28 - The Strides, Heritage Hotel, Bulli.
Friday, October 28 - Mi-Sex, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Saturday, October 29 - The Rod Stewart and Best of Britain Show, Centro CBD Sorrento Room.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
