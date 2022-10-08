Goodman Vegas-bound after dominant victory in Newcastle

Wollongong's Sam Goodman is headed to boxing's mecca, booking a ticket to Las Vegas and a spot on the undercard to Tim Tszyu's challenge of undisputed junior-middleweight champion Jermell Charlo in January.
Promoter George Rose confirmed the the news in the wake of Goodman's 13th professional victory over a game Jason Cooper on Saturday night.
Fox Sports' caller Ben Damon labeled it "another Sam Goodman masterclass" and it was on the money after the fighting pride of Albion Park marched to a unanimous decision victory (99-9, 99-91, 100-90).
Goodman vowed to teach a game Cooper about 'levels' in the boxing game after the Queensland questioned his resume in the lead-up.
It proved a painful lesson, with Goodman picking his opponent apart from the opening bell and utilising a thus far seldom-seen inside game through the later rounds.
Referee Brad Vocale lurked close by through much of the latter stages as a stoppage loomed, but Cooper proved incredibly tough and had enough moments to remarkably hear the final bell.
For Goodman was another defence of his WBO Oriental title and could see the 23-year-old climb further than his current No. 7 ranking with the sanctioning body.
The Vegas bout will be his international debut as a professional and bring his talents to a US audience for the first time on January 28.
"Since I was a little kid I've dreamed of fighting on night's like this and, even on better, nights in Vegas.
"The 'Mad Bunch' does Vegas. We'll see you there."
While there was some animosity in the lead up, Goodman paid credit to Cooper's toughness and a valuable 10 rounds with bigger things to come.
"Whatever he's made of, it hurts the hands," Goodman said.
"He's really tough, all credit to him, it was a good knock.
"In some spots [my performance] was very good, in others not so much, but it's all a learning process on the way to the top.
"He was a good test for me so it was a good match."
Earlier in the evening, Wollongong's Tywarna Campbell proved super impressive in her television debut, claiming a unanimous decision victory (78-74, 80-72 and 79-73) over tough Novacastrian Jess Adams for the Australian super-featherweight title.
Fellow Illawarra fighter Mark Lucas made a fine account of himself in what was ultimately a majority decision loss to returning veteran Jayde Mitchell (58-56, 59-55, 57-57).
Earlier, Lucas worked the corner of pupil Ashleigh Sims also fought out a back and forth affair against tough Canberran Sarah Watt, ultimately losing a unanimous decision (46-49, 46-49, 47-48).
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.