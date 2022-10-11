Traffic is banking up along the northbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway on Wednesday morning following a car crash.
It is understood the crash involved two vehicles, and occurred close to Masters Road about 7.50am.
Peak-hour traffic is heavy along the M1 as far south as Yallah.
Paramedics treated a woman believed to be in her 50s for hand injuries and took her to Wollongong Hospital.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
