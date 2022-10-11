Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Heavy traffic after crash on M1 Princes Motorway at Figtree

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 9:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic banked up on the M1 Princes Motorway after a crash at Figtree. Picture by Adam McLean.

Traffic is banking up along the northbound lanes of the M1 Princes Motorway on Wednesday morning following a car crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.