There is a shortage of foster carers in the Illawarra, prompting one organisation to host an information session in the hopes of encouraging more people to open their homes to children in need.
Department of Communities and Justice data, provided by My Forever Family, shows that in 2020 there were 12 children per 1000 living in out-of-home care in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, above the nine in 1000 across the entire state.
My Forever Family - an organisation that supports carers - will hold an information session in Berkeley on Thursday evening for prospective carers, for which there is a strong need in the region.
Illawarra couple Rebecca and Dan are among the carers already on their books, and have looked after children for the past five years.
They care for these children alongside their own kids, aged seven, nine and 16.
"My husband and I finished having our own children and we had more love to give," Rebecca said.
Since then, they have cared for children aged between two weeks and 16 years old, for periods spanning three months to a year.
Caring for these children has led to long-lasting relationships with not only them, but their families too.
"Foster care's about family, it's about welcoming a child into our family, and in one way or another, welcoming another family into our family," Rebecca said.
She said they were proud to help other families and provide children with the opportunity of a better life.
For Rebecca and Dan, being able to make this difference is rewarding.
Like raising one's own children, Rebecca said being a foster carer was full of challenges but agencies like My Forever Family were on hand to offer training and support.
She said she and Dan still managed to foster despite both working full-time and caring for their own children.
Rebeccca encouraged people to consider caring, saying: "We desperately need good people".
She said there were not enough carers in the Illawarra, meaning children had to go out of area and be separated from the place that was familiar to them.
Carers could come from a range of backgrounds, Rebecca said, and provide full-time or shorter term care.
"There are children right now around the Illawarra who need foster carers," she said.
My Forever Family's information session will be held at The Hub, 2 Matilda Way Berkeley on Thursday, October 13 at 5.30pm.
