It was not too long ago Shellharbour's Joel King was a boy amongst men in an all-conquering Sydney FC side, behind A-League champion Michael Zullo in the pecking order for the left-back spot in a record breaking team.
Following persistent injuries to Zullo, fast forward a few years and King is now an A-League champion and former young player of the year award winner. He is now officially a Socceroo off the back of an six-figure overseas move to Danish club Odense Boldklub in the Superliga.
You would not know just how much he has achieved in his young career however just judging off his calm and nonchalant demeanour. A deadly fullback with a wicked left peg is something that would surely help the Socceroos in a tough group at the World Cup, consisting of France, Denmark and Tunisia.
Now with a couple of Socceroos appearances under his belt, including in their recent away win over New Zealand in a friendly at Eden Park, King is looking to book a spot on the plane to Qatar for his first ever World Cup bout.
He knows it will not be easy.
In the Socceroos he is behind long-term team left-back Aziz Behich in the pecking order. Behind Behich, there are many talented fullbacks all fighting it out for a spot on the plane when the team departs, including Jason Davidson, Alex Gersbach, Nathaniel Atkinson, Ryan Strain and Fran Karacic.
Despite all the players that he is up against, there is no reason to suggest that he has not done enough to gain a ticket on the flight to Qatar.
He said life was good following his move overseas and he was enjoying the competitiveness of European football.
"Denmark is very good," he said.
"The level of football here is great and the culture at the club is extremely competitive so it demands the best from everyone day in day out which creates a great environment for me to learn in.
"I'm enjoying it a lot," King said.
King said the last year had been sensational, saying that making his Socceroos debut in a World Cup qualifier against Vietnam in Melbourne in January of this year was a dream come true.
"I really thrive off playing with the Socceroos," King said.
"The expectations are always very high when you represent your country so it's been awesome to be apart of some big games.
"The matches I've been involved in were very challenging but it saying that I feel I held my own and showed what I can do.
"There's still a lot for me to learn so I'm doing everything I can to continue playing and being involved in the Socceroos squad," he said.
King knows now is well and truly crunch time. Arnold has made it clear that he will only select players for Qatar that are playing consistent minutes for their domestic first teams, something which he is not currently doing.
But he credited the national team boss Arnold, who he spent a lot of time with during the early days of his career.
"Graham and the Socceroos staff are very supportive and are always assuring of their belief in me," he said.
"The boss has helped me a substantial amount in the past two years both with the Olyroos and Socceroos.
"The motivation I have right now is something I have never felt before in my career.
"To think that I'm up for selection to go to the World Cup is mind blowing. I'm doing everything I possibly can at club land to be fit and ready.
"It would mean the world [to make the World Cup squad]. It is clearly the pinnacle of football and to be involved in such a tournament would be crazy.
King added he had never really stopped to think about just how much his football had progressed at such a young age.
"It's not very often I stop and reflect on how far I have come to be honest," he said.
"I learnt a crazy amount at Sydney and the opportunity and experience I received week in week out is the reason I am where I am today.
"Now I'm just continuing to learn as much as I can abroad.
"The national team is always what motivates me the most," King said.
With the A-League season now underway, Arnold will be setting his eyes on players in the competition such as Garang Kuol - who just signed a deal with EPL giants Newcaslte - Jason Cummings, Craig Goodwin, Marco Tilio, Jamie Maclaren and Matt Leckie.
Arnold will rely on a number of players plying their trade overseas in the lead up to the World Cup such as Aaron Mooy - who is currently playing under former Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou at Scottish champions Celtic - skipper Mathew Ryan, Jackson Irvine and Martin Boyle.
The Socceroos will kick-off their World Cup in the exact same fashion as they did in 2018 in Russia, against current world champions France on November 23 AEST before taking on Tunisia and then Denmark.
Australia will be looking to get their first win at a World Cup since 2010 since their defeat of Serbia.
