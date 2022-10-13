Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Hockey One champion Flynn Ogilvie said that he would not be where he is today if it was not for his upbringing in Wollongong following the announcement of the NSW Pride player being shortlisted for the Mercury People's Choice Award at the Illawarra Sports Awards next month.
Ogilvie has had a whirlwind year in the lead up for his nomination with fellow Kookaburras and NSW Pride teammate Blake Govers, which included winning gold in Birmingham following a 7-0 smashing of India in the final.
Currently residing in Perth due to work commitments, Ogilvie told the Mercury that he was absolutely honoured to be considered for the award in an area that means so much to him.
"It's pretty awesome," he said.
"I love Wollongong and I love going to Wollongong whenever I can.
"It's great to be recognised by my local community and it's pretty awesome. I always like coming home and playing hockey in the region and coaching the kids in Wollongong when I can.
"I'm not sure I would have got where I am if I wasn't growing up in Wollongong," he said.
"Hearing that I'm nominated with people like that I think it's an amazing achievement enough that I have been nominated," he said with a laugh.
"I think someone like Emma McKeon would be a good chance [of winning the award] with her recent performances. She is close to if not the best swimmer ever.
"I think being nominated is good enough for me," he said.
Ogilvie is nominated on the same ticket as his NSW Pride teammate Govers.
Other names listed on the shortlist for the Mercury People's Choice Award can be found here.
The Illawarra Sports Awards, presented by the Mercury, Illawarra Academy of Sport and Illawarra Credit Union, will be held on November 10.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Come on Liverpool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.