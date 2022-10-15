The Clayton Douglas-trained Giga Kick has swamped odds-on favourite Nature Strip to take out the world's richest race, the $15 million The Everest.
In a stunning finish, Private Eye, trained by Joe Pride, loomed to win the 1200m Randwick feature, before Craig Williams timed his run to perfection.
Joe Pride's Private Eye was outstanding for third, with Nature Strip holding on for third after being wide in an early speed battle with old sparring partner Eduardo.
"It's a fantastic story, Clayton Douglas, 27 years old, having a living dream and winning an Everest for us," slot holder James Harron told Sky Racing.
"It's just the way he won, I think he was a bit slow away and we thought we'd be fifth or sixth in the run behind the speed, but we were a lot further back than that.
"It was always going to be a pressure race, but Craig Williams gave me so much confidence to choose this horse in the first place, so to see the ride he gave the horse.
"They told me leading in, he's way better sitting back off and having something to hunt down and he did exactly that. It's probably the most thrilling end of a race I've ever been involved in."
It was a dramatic build-up to the race, where second favourite Lost And Running was scratched at 7am on Saturday morning, after being found lame in the off hind leg.
Wollongong's swimming superstar Emma McKeon was the special Everest ambassador who delivered the trophy to the presentation area on track.
Champion trainer Chris Waller said Nature Strip "got tired late" after working hard early, after taking out the Everest crown last year.
Giga Kick won the Group 3 Vain Stakes at Caulfield before taking out the Group 2 Danehill, giving Williams faith in the three-year-old to conquer the mountain this year.
"We talk about how young a trainer he is, but he's well before his time," Williams said of Douglas.
"I'm just lucky I've been part of the ride."
Douglas was still taking in the enormity of the moment post-race.
"I had a lot of confidence in this horse, he's a superstar," Douglas said.
"He's electric, it's a whirlwind, but he wasn't in the race to make up the numbers."
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
