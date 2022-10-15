Illawarra Mercury
Giga Kick causes stunning The Everest boilover at Royal Randwick

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated October 15 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:26am
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 15: Craig Williams (red and white) on Giga Kick wins The Everest. Picture by Jenny Evans/Getty Images

The Clayton Douglas-trained Giga Kick has swamped odds-on favourite Nature Strip to take out the world's richest race, the $15 million The Everest.

