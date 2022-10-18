Watch: Illawarra Premier League and Illawarra District League grand final preview

It's that time of year... grand final week.
And after one of the longest seasons in recent memory, it is all down to two teams in the Illawarra Premier League and Illawarra District League respectively.
In the IPL, league champions Wollongong United will take on rivals Wollongong Olympic at 3pm.
The in IDL, Helensburgh will look to sign off on their year of dominance with a win over Unanderra, who proved they will be no pushovers in the lead-in to this game.
WATCH the Mercury's football writers Joshua Bartlett and Jordan Warren preview both big games this weekend at WIN Stadium below...
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
