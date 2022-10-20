The first major tenant has moved into Wollongong's latest A-grade office building and workers are finding out what the world of work, post-COVID looks like.
Mercer, a financial services company, reallocated its 500-strong workforce from a campus-style building in Coniston to the newly built Lang's Corner six weeks ago.
Craig Rice, Pacific operations leader, said the business had been working with the developer to re-imagine what an office might look like as hybrid working continues.
"We've been on a journey with the developers for the last couple of years to have this integrated fit out working for us to support the future growth and amenity for our colleagues here in Wollongong," he said.
The "smart office" is hyper connected and focuses on flexibility for staff who may be working anywhere from one to five days a week in the office.
"This particular fit out, gives us more flexibility, enabling greater collaboration, and better technology connectivity," Mr Rice said.
While the company will take on three levels of the building to service its 500 employees, it doesn't expect all employees to be in the office all at once. Instead, furniture, floor plans and fittings are arranged so as to support staff to use the office to meet in person and virtually.
Since the pandemic hit, the office market has cycled between predictions of exodus to exhortations for staff to return to the office. In Wollongong, this has translated into high demand for the top tier of office buildings, as businesses secure premises that entice their staff to leave their bedrooms, dining rooms and studies.
However, rather than focusing on "gimmicks" such as ping pong tables or bean bags, Mr Rice said Langs Corner provided a range of reasons for staff to return to the office.
"The location of this building means that the views, the natural light that comes through makes for a very joyful and positive environment."
Being located in the Wollongong CBD was also a draw card for the business, with options for staff to make the most of what the area had to offer before and after their shift, Matthew Bailey Mercer client and member services leader, said.
"We've seen colleagues in strong numbers attend the office and engaging in lunchtime and post-work activities around the CBD," he said. "We've certainly seen an uplift in energy and engagement from colleagues on the back of having such a premier location in the centre of the CBD."
Once fully occupied, the Lang's Corner building is expected to house up to 1000 workers across 11 levels and 12,000 square metres. Retail and hospitality venues will occupy the ground floor.
