Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Thirroul Plaza development: council praises community campaign

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated October 20 2022 - 5:46am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thirroul residents came together to express their relief after the Land and Environment Court rejected the plaza development plan. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Wollongong City Council has paid tribute to the community battle in opposition to the Thirroul Plaza development, saying it shows the effect engaged citizens can have on decision making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.