Wollongong City Council has paid tribute to the community battle in opposition to the Thirroul Plaza development, saying it shows the effect engaged citizens can have on decision making.
The Land and Environment Court on Wednesday refused Thirroul Plaza Pty Ltd's development application for four buildings with 77 units above a shopping centre, where the Coles supermarket is now.
The developer had taken the council to court seeking to have its plans approved, but WCC fought the case and emerged victorious, with the court finding the development did not fit the desired future character of Thirroul.
Late on Wednesday the council welcomed the judgment.
"Over the coming days we will be reviewing closely the judgement by Commissioner Dickson," s council spokeswoman said.
"In our initial read of the document we note her emphasis that the built form of the development was incompatible with the desired future character of Thirroul Village Centre as detailed in Council's planning controls, and that she viewed it would have a detrimental impact on the heritage significance of the Illawarra Escarpment Heritage Conservation Area."
"We know this judgement will be welcomed by many in our community who advocated against the proposed development.
"This decision will be regarded as positive step and reflects the impact a proactive and engaged community can have on decision-making.''
Attention will now turn to what happens next for the ageing shopping centre and its heavily potholed car park.
Developer Thirroul Plaza Pty Ltd, led by Austinmer engineer Angelo Forte of Mainland Civil, and Austinmer builder Mark Forte of Genesis Constructions, as well as other investors, has declined to comment on the court outcome.
The Land and Environment Court decision has made it clear any future moves to develop the site will have to be on a scale more in keeping with the village character of Thirroul, while not blocking views of the escarpment.
