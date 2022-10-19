The latest in facial recognition technology will be rolled out in gaming areas of hotels and clubs across the Illawarra and NSW to further combat problem gambling.
The Australian Hotels Association (AHA) and ClubsNSW said facial recognition will become a major part of the Multi-Venue Self-Exclusion (MVSE) scheme which prevents problem gamblers from entering gaming areas.
The Warilla Hotel is among the first pubs and clubs in NSW to install the cameras.
Part-owner of the hotel Gordon Fromhold said staff are notified immediately if a self-excluded patron enters the premises.
"The cameras are set up at the entrances to the hotel, if a patron has provided us with a picture and asked to be excluded from either the TAB or pokie room, the team are immediately alerted," Mr Fromhold said.
"Staff can then approach the person in a private and professional way, ask them if they need help and escort them out of the area.
"We then notify the team at the Multi-Venue Self-Exclusion scheme that the person has tried to enter the premises."
ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis said facial recognition technology has proven to be effective in preventing self-excluded patrons from accessing gaming machines.
"Close to 100 clubs are already using this technology and the feedback is that it works," Mr Landis said.
"Clubs have a demonstrated commitment to protecting their members and patrons from gambling harm and this technology will take the world-leading Multi-Venue Self-Exclusion program to the next level.
"Those that have been proactive in choosing to self-exclude from the gaming rooms of clubs and pubs will now have extra support from our industry to make sure they maintain their resolve and stay out of harm's way. That's something we can be very proud of."
Illawarra resident and chairperson for the Gambling Impact Society of NSW Jason Saladino said it's a good step in the right direction.
"As someone with first-hand experience of gambling harm, I would support this technology and further strategies to reduce the impact of gambling harm across the state and country," Mr Saladino said.
"Current processes around patrons who have self-excluded can be quite lax, often vary from venue to venue and also depend on the diligence of staff which can vary from day to day depending on shifts and increasing staff turnover within the industry.
"I would also stress that while this is a good start and a step in the right direction, it is only of benefit to those who have already taken the step to self-exclude and not the population at large.
"We know that 85 per cent of aggregate harms within the community are from people who don't meet the clinical definition of 'problem gambling'. These people are not likely to be self-excluding but will still be experiencing significant gambling harms."
