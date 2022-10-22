Alex Volkanovski is ready for a "stand-up war" to prove himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter in UFC after accepting a lightweight division title battle with Russia's Islam Makhachev.
The former Warilla Gorillas front-rower and reigning featherweight champion was on stand-by for Sunday's (AEDT) showdown between Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.
After stopping Oliveira in the second round, Makhachev was quick to call out the "short guy", Volkanovski, who moments later came into the octagon to accept the fight and shake hands.
It was announced earlier this month Perth would host UFC 284 on February 12, where it is likely Volkanovski and Makhachev will be the headline act.
After months of discussion it would be the first time Volkanovski has stepped up in weight division.
"I didn't expect a second-round finish. He even dropped Charles which was pretty good," Volkanovski told UFC media.
"His hands were looking alright, but put it this way, I've still seen that he had problems even holding Charles down.
"Trust me, I am not easy to hold down. I'm going to get back to the feet. It's going to be a stand-up war and let's see what happens."
Makhachev (23-1) now has 11 consecutive victories. Volkanovski (25-1) is undefeated inside the UFC cage and boasts a 22-fight winning streak dating back to 2013.
Volkanovski has been nominated for the Illawarra Sports Awards Mercury People's Choice awards, where you can vote on the links below.
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.