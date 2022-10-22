Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Illawarra Sports Awards

Volkanovski ready for UFC lightweight division 'stand-up war' against Makhachev

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated October 23 2022 - 1:38am, first published October 22 2022 - 11:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla's king Alex Volkanovski. Picture by Adam McLean

Alex Volkanovski is ready for a "stand-up war" to prove himself as the best pound-for-pound fighter in UFC after accepting a lightweight division title battle with Russia's Islam Makhachev.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.