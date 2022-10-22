It might seem like a good chance to put a win on the board coming up against the last-placed Brisbane Bullets on Monday night, but Illawarra Hawks co-captain Sam Froling said the team would be wary of a wounded side.
The Bullets have started the season in horrid form, with the team currently 0-5, with their most recent loss coming against the Phoenix on Saturday night 89-88.
Both sides desperately need a win on the board, with the Hawks 1-4 start to the campaign not much better than the Bullets. Both sides sit ninth and tenth on the ladder respectively going into Monday's clash.
Froling said the thing he was looking forward to most was his battle with former NBA champion and Boomers veteran, Aron Baynes. He said he would relish the battle at the WEC.
It is somewhat surprising that the Bullets sit on the bottom of the ladder, with the team boasting a an array of talent including Baynes, Nathan Sobey, Jason Cadee, Tanner Krebs and Ty Harrison.
Despite the Hawks only being five games into a long season, the match against the Bullets is shaping as a must win with home form crucial to any hopes of the team climbing the ladder.
Froling told the Mercury it would be a tough test coming up against Baynes but one that he feels he is ready for.
"He's a big and strong fella and a very good basketballer," he said.
"It will be a good test for me but one I think I'm ready for. It's going to be a fight. He likes to bully guys and push them around and get physical.
"Me and 'Magno' (Mangok Mathiang) are going to have to be ready to wear a lot of that and play tough but then I think we also have some things for him on our end that they're going to have to guard.
"It should be a good game," he said.
More personally, Froling will also have another thing on his mind, coming up against his brother and former Hawks player, Harry Froling.
He said that he expected plenty of lighthearted words to be shared between the pair.
"He never shuts-up," he laughed.
"He has been talking a bit of garbage but at least we have got a win under our belt and I've just been hitting him with that line a lot.
"I've been saying to him when you get your first win I'll listen to you," Froling said.
The Hawks will travel to Brisbane to play the Bullets just three days after Monday night's game and then travel back home to take on the 36ers.
Froling was recently nominated for the Mercury People's Choice Award in the upcoming Illawarra Sports Awards next month.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
