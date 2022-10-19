Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Hawks secure Euroleague veteran Peyton Siva as NBL import replacement

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:25am, first published 1:30am
Peyton Siva in action for the Breakers last season. Picture - Getty Images

Illawarra will have a much-needed floor general on deck for next week's road clash with Brisbane after a deal bringing Euroleague veteran Peyton Siva to Wollongong received the NBL rubber stamp on Wednesday.

