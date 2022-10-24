Heavy rain is expected to settle in until Tuesday across the Illawarra, as a low-pressure system continues to wreak havoc in flood-impacted areas across the state.
The weather system over the north and central coasts will move south over the next few days, bringing wet conditions to Wollongong and the South Coast.
However there is no immediate cause for concern of major flooding locally, according to NSW SES Wollongong deputy unit commander Edward Forbes.
"At this stage, the weather system is moving further south and is impacting our southern neighbours more," Mr Forbes said. "Hopefully it subsides but we are prepared if we need to be."
As the weather system causes pain for residents across NSW, with a woman drowning in floodwaters in the central west, Mr Forbes advised residents to remain vigilant in checking for weather warnings.
"In the Illawarra we get very quick changes, so people should continue to look out for updates," he said.
It comes as NSW residents continue to be subject to evacuation orders and warnings after more than 200 millimetres of rain fell in some areas overnight.
NSW SES responded to hundreds of calls for help over the weekend, with 24 from Kiama to Helensburgh.
Crews have performed 34 rescues in 24 hours as of Sunday afternoon, with none of those in the Illawarra.
Rain and "possibly severe" thunderstorms are predicted to remain until Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Up to 10 millimetres is expected on Tuesday, with Wednesday expected to offer a sunny reprieve from the wet, with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees and only a 20 per cent chance of rain.
Dreary weather may return Thursday through to Sunday, with slight chances of showers predicted by the Bureau.
The persistent rain has closed typical pinch points of Macquarie Road, Tongarra and Taylor Road, Albion Park to close as at Monday afternoon.
Meantime SES Wollongong and Shellharbour units have confirmed there are four self-fill sand bagging stations available for residents who need to make preparations over the next few days.
There are two sand bagging stations in the Wollongong local government area - one at the Dapto Showground, Princes Highway and the other next to Windang Bowling Club, Judbooley Parade.
There are also stations at Myimbarr Fields, Shellharbour and the other in Ash Avenue, Albion Park Rail.
Heavy rain has also forced the closure of Shellharbour City Council sports fields, with an inspection to be carried out Wednesday morning to determine whether they are fit to reopen.
At this stage, there are no active severe weather warnings in the Illawarra, however NSW SES has listed the South Coast as an area of concern with heavy rainfall expected in areas like Jervis Bay.
Evacuation orders are in place for Moree, Terry Hie Hie, Gunnedah and Carroll in the state's north, the Riverina town of Narrandera and Mudgee in the Central West.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
