Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Heavy rain, thunderstorms predicted for Illawarra: Bureau of Meteorology

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated October 24 2022 - 7:32am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heavy rain is expected to settle in until Tuesday across the Illawarra, as a low-pressure system continues to wreak havoc in flood-impacted areas across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.