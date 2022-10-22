Illawarra Mercury
Fed up residents petition for road to be fixed as Albion Park floods again

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated October 22 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:00am
In less than 24 hours, a petition to fix flooding in Albion Park garnered more than 300 signatures, after people couldn't get to work, school and appointments on Friday.

Hundreds of frustrated Albion Park residents have signed a petition calling on the government to "get their act together" to fix the suburb's ongoing flood problems.

