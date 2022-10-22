Hundreds of frustrated Albion Park residents have signed a petition calling on the government to "get their act together" to fix the suburb's ongoing flood problems.
The recent run of wet weather has left traffic in Albion Park gridlocked each time the notoriously flood prone Illawarra Highway, Tongarra Road and Taylors Road close due to rain.
On Friday, when the region was hit with another bout of heavy rain, a fed up Belinda Marley started a petition asking Shellharbour City Council and Minister for Roads and Transport to do something about the regular flooding.
She noted the ramps onto the M1 on Tongarra Road, and near Taylor Road "has been a constant problem since the opening of the M1 which in turn congests the morning traffic immensely" and said Albion Park, Tullimbar and Calderwood residents had "had enough".
In less than 24 hours, the petition garnered more than 300 signatures, with people recounting their experience being unable to get to work, school and appointments on Friday.
Jacinta Sneddon said she was late to a medical appointment after a five minute drive turned into a 45 minute one.
"I was half an hour late to a pre surgical appointment today because it took me 45 minutes to get from Tullimbar to the freeway, which is only a couple of kilometres and should take less than 5 minutes," she said.
"The flooding issues are an absolute joke and NSW government was advised to build up the slip road, but chose to ignore that advice. The traffic is absolute chaos on a normal day without the impact of flooding."
Dean Foxton said he thought flooding had been an issue in the area well before the new bypass opened.
"I'm happy to sign this because action is required ASAP however this has been a problem for as long as I can remember not just since the M1 was opened," he said.
"It's now exaggerated due to the amount of new development in and around the Albion Park area."
Earlier this year, Shellharbour councillors voted to lobby Transport for NSW for a review of the road as well as options to improve traffic flow.
