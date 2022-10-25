Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Sea fog blankets Illawarra, but sunny weather lies ahead

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:08am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parts of the Illawarra were awash in mist on Tuesday morning as a sea fog rolled over the coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.