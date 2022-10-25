Parts of the Illawarra were awash in mist on Tuesday morning as a sea fog rolled over the coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology says sea fog can occur when warm moist air flows onto cooler land surfaces.
The fog made for some eerie scenes but cleared to reveal cloudy conditions with pockets of sun.
For the rest of the day the Illawarra can expect the likelihood of showers to ease, although there is the chance of a thunderstorm.
Wollongong and Kiama are heading for tops of 24 degrees, while Albion Park is expected to see the mercury hit 26 degrees.
The rest of the week looks set to bring some longed-for sun, with showers not likely to return to the region until at least Sunday.
It follows a wet few days in the Illawarra: the weather station at Bellambi recorded 105.6 millimetres between Thursday and Tuesday, Albion Park copped 124 millimetres, and Kiama had 97.6 millimetres.
The biggest drenchings came in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, with Bellambi receiving over 71 millimetres in 24 hours.
In that same period, 60 millimetres fell at Albion Park, while Kiama saw 47 millimetres.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
