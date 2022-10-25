Paramedics have treated three men for leg lacerations after reports a boat capsized off Windang Island on Tuesday morning.
The men were found about 100 metres from the breakwall on the northern side of the island.
No one suffered any serious injuries.
Firefighters attended, inspecting a watercraft on the rocks and checking for any spills.
A hazardous surf warning is in place for the Illawarra, with boaters advised to avoid shallow water, wear a life jacket and ensure they have appropriate safety equipment.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
