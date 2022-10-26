Illawarra Mercury
Chloe Middleton kitting up in green again for Canberra United in the A-League Women's

By Jordan Warren
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:53am, first published 1:30am
Illawarra Stingrays midfielder Chloe Middleton will be gearing up for another campaign for Canberra United. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Illawarra Stingrays star Chloe Middleton will be kitting up in green once again for the upcoming A-League Women's season, with the midfielder re-signing with Canberra United for another campaign.

