Parents and carers still hold concerns for the future of Oak Flats High School's learning support unit after receiving a department letter that says buildings won't be removed just yet, but there are plans to relocate classes into the mainstream school.
Last week parents protested the planned removal of four of the six demountable buildings that house the school's Jamberoo unit, worried about the disruption and the impact that a move into mainstream spaces would have on the students.
In a letter sent to parents and carers on Friday, School Infrastructure NSW said the Department of Education was "committed to providing 'fit for purpose' dedicated learning spaces for support classes", to replace the demountables.
"At Oak Flats High School, the existing demountables will not be removed until the identified learning spaces have been established to support a seamless transition for students and staff," School Infrastructure NSW said.
The agency said parents with students in the learning support classes would be consulted and invited to look at the new proposed spaces.
But the letter still said that School Infrastructure NSW was working with the school on relocating several support classes into the school's permanent buildings.
The Mercury has contacted the Department of Education for clarification on the plans for the unit and the demountables.
P&C president Dan Oakley believed the letter was simply an attempt to pacify the school community.
"It was a lot of words and it didn't really say anything," Mr Oakley said.
He said the letter left it open for the department to go ahead and do what they wanted.
"We need the minister to come out and say, 'No, we're putting a hold on this'," Mr Oakley said.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson, who met with parents and wrote to Education Minister Sarah Mitchell about their concerns surrounding the proposal, celebrated it as a win.
Ms Watson sought to reassure parents, carers and the school community that the demountables would not be touched until a fit-for-purpose facility was established.
"I will continue to fight to ensure a permanent Jamberoo Unit is established as quickly as possible so that these amazing students can continue to thrive," Ms Watson said.
Last week, a Department of Education spokesperson said the proposed removal of the demountables was due to declining student numbers.
"The current permanent learning spaces can accommodate existing students, and we're continuing to work with the school to ensure that the needs of all Oak Flats High School students continue to be met," the spokesperson said.
Mr Oakley said the department needed to talk to parents and students about the unit and its importance.
"This is not just numbers in a book... these students can't be in a main classroom," he said.
Ultimately, parents and members of the wider school community want a purpose-built space for the Jamberoo unit's students and staff, whom Mr Oakley has described as "so dedicated".
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
