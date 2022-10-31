Illawarra Mercury
Concerns still surround plans for Oak Flats High School's support unit

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:05am
Parents and carers still hold concerns for the future of Oak Flats High School's learning support unit after receiving a department letter that says buildings won't be removed just yet, but there are plans to relocate classes into the mainstream school.

