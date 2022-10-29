Emma Ryall's loved ones hope the scores of people who turned out at the weekend to honour her life show other young people struggling that they are never alone.
Saturday marked the inaugural Shellharbour Shield, a match between the under-13 girls teams from the Stingrays and Sharks junior rugby league clubs.
Emma's parents established the event in tribute to their beloved daughter, who died by suicide in August last year at the age of 12.
A keen athlete, Emma was a Stingrays player and it was her team that claimed the shield in its first year, scoring 28 points to the Sharks' 16.
"Emma loved it, loved playing with the girls, and it was the obvious thing to do it with the Sharks because she went to school with a few of them and has friends in [the team]," Emma's father Craig said.
He hopes the event will raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention, and show people that there is always someone who will listen.
"They think they're alone and nobody cares, but the turnout shows everyone cares," Mr Ryall said.
It was a sentiment echoed by Emma's friends, who proudly took to the field in the name of the girl they love and remember for her energy, sense of humour and sometimes mischievous nature.
Thirteen-year-old Harper Taingahue had known Emma since kindergarten and said it was special to be a part of the event.
Kianda Davis also said it was an honour to play for her friend.
"People look around and see so many people cared about Emma, even when she thought no one did," Kianda said.
Zara Hughes grew up with Emma, having known her since they were toddlers, and said prior to Emma's passing there was very little talk around mental health, but that was changing.
"It's sometimes a bit overwhelming for people, but people feel more comfortable to share and talk," the 13-year-old said.
Sharks player Noa Lindsay went to primary school with Emma and was pleasantly surprised to see the turnout at the game.
"It's very warming and uplifting to realise how many people there are that can care for one person," Noa said.
Emma's older sister Adel said it was great to know everyone was there in support of Emma.
She hoped the event would make it more acceptable to talk about mental health and dissolve some of the stigma surrounding the issue.
"Your mental health matters - always talk to people," Adel said.
Mother Angela was grateful for the support.
"The community support has just been amazing and I think it's so important for the kids... to make them aware there are places they can go to talk," Mrs Ryall said.
Saturday's event also saw games between other age groups and a muck-around match that Mr Ryall encouraged the players to enjoy as a celebration of life.
A special sky blue jersey bearing the number four was made up for Emma, those being her favourite colour and her jersey number.
Gold coin donations were taken at the gate to raise money for mental health organisations and representatives from some of these organisations were present, including Lifeline.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.