Shellharbour footy clubs unite in Emma Ryall's memory on Fathers' Day

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:08am, first published August 23 2022 - 5:26am
Angela and Craig Ryall lost their daughter to suicide in August 2021, but are not afraid to still talk about her. Picture: Sylvia Liber

For Craig Ryall the reminders of his daughter's death are constant. But he's not afraid to open up and take action.

