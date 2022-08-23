For Craig Ryall the reminders of his daughter's death are constant. But he's not afraid to open up and take action.
With two friends, Mr Ryall has organised a special memorial footy day on Fathers' Day in memory of Emma Ryall who took her own life at the age of 12.
"We have our moments where it's tough," Mr Ryall said.
"It's been tough recently with one year on, and hearing the story of the little boy at Dapto [who died] which is heartbreaking and makes it raw again."
He continues to be heavily involved with junior rugby league and the shield match between Shellharbour Stingrays and the Sharks Under 13s teams will be dedicated to his daughter.
"I feel like I get a piece of Emma back by being with her friends and [helping] at their games," Mr Ryall said.
The inaugural event will play out at Flinders Reserve on September 4 and include representatives from mental health charities like the Safeheart Foundation, Lifeline, StandBy Support among others - which the event will also help.
Mr Ryall didn't realise the significance of the date when he booked it, but continued on with planning despite his pain as he knew his efforts might make a difference to other families.
"I wish that we didn't have to do it and that she was still here, but we just wanted to do something to make kids aware that there's people to speak to out there and ... to never think you're alone," he said.
Mr Ryall said his social daughter, who played many sports and had many friends, probably didn't even realise just how many people cared about her.
He believes the craziness brought by the pandemic had a lot to do with the loss of his daughter, as she was always asking when she would be able to see her friends again and play her sports again.
"[They were] constant questions she was asking," he said.
Months before Emma's death, Mr Ryall and his wife Angela began noticing small marks on her; an act of self harm. But they talked to her, offered support and understanding and thought she seemed to be doing well.
"We're not ashamed to talk about Emma because talking about her brings apart of her back; we never want to forget that she lived."
The Shellharbour Shield: In Loving Memory of Emma Ryall, Sunday September 4, Flinders Reserve.
If you or someone you know needs support, Lifeline can be reached via phone 13 11 14; text 0477 13 11 14 and online chat via www.lifeline.org.au.
Or call Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800 https://kidshelpline.com.au/; Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467 https://www.suicidecallbackservice.org.au/; Headspace: 1800 650 890 https://headspace.org.au/; or Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 https://www.beyondblue.org.au/
